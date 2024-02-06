Cash register robber arrested

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 19:53
Policia Nacional make an arrest
Photo: Flickr CC / copsadmirer@yahoo.es
Local Police of Marbella have arrested an individual who allegedly stole a cash register from a fashion shop in the Old Town. During the arrest there was a struggle in which two officers were injured.
A police patrol carrying out surveillance work on foot in the Old Town heard some loud banging in the area. On arriving on the scene, they observed a man crouching in the street manhandling a cash register.
On noticing their presence, the individual got up and walked towards the officers, hiding his hands behind his back and when the police officers asked him to show them they saw that he was carrying a bundle of crumpled banknotes and bills.
When they asked him to identify himself, the man ignored them and tried to flee, so the officers had to intercept him. The robber resisted and after a few minutes of struggle the police were able to subdue him.
After consulting the video surveillance system of the local police control room, it was possible to check which shop had been broken into from which the police found a cash register was missing.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.