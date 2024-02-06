Cash register robber arrested

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 19:53

Policia Nacional make an arrest Photo: Flickr CC / copsadmirer@yahoo.es

Local Police of Marbella have arrested an individual who allegedly stole a cash register from a fashion shop in the Old Town. During the arrest there was a struggle in which two officers were injured.

A police patrol carrying out surveillance work on foot in the Old Town heard some loud banging in the area. On arriving on the scene, they observed a man crouching in the street manhandling a cash register.

On noticing their presence, the individual got up and walked towards the officers, hiding his hands behind his back and when the police officers asked him to show them they saw that he was carrying a bundle of crumpled banknotes and bills.

When they asked him to identify himself, the man ignored them and tried to flee, so the officers had to intercept him. The robber resisted and after a few minutes of struggle the police were able to subdue him.

After consulting the video surveillance system of the local police control room, it was possible to check which shop had been broken into from which the police found a cash register was missing.