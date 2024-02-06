Catch up with some extra news

By John Smith • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 15:02

Almeria Airport hopes to attract more passengers Credit: Almeria Airport

There are things to do, information on buying a property and some airline prices might just be reduced over the coming years.

Almeria Airport

The Board of Directors of Spanish state owned airport handling company Aena has decided to offer an incentive package to 32 airports which handle less than three million passengers annually.

All airlines using these airports will be exempt from paying passenger fees in respect of all additional passengers they attract over and above their 2023 figures.

Airlines using Almeria Airport, which currently handles less than three million passengers will benefit from this offer is one of the 32 that will benefit from the offer and there will be additional benefits if they operate off season flights to the Balearics, Canaries, Ceuta and Melilla.

Andalucia Day

To celebrate Andalucia Day on Wednesday February 28, there will be an afternoon of Flamenco highlighting the works of the late Paco de Lucia.

Starting at 3.30pm in El Chacho Bar and Restaurant in Mojacar, there will be two skilled guitarists who will interpret the music of one of the greatest Flamenco guitarists of modern times.

There will be a display of dancing in the Bata de Cola (long dress) style and expect not only a display of expert use of castanets but also a percussionist as well as a welcome glass of Buck’s Fizz on arrival.

Tickets cost €15 per person and call 687 480 694 for more information and to make a reservation.

Good value

A new report suggests that if you are looking for value for money, buying pre-owned property in Almeria is more attractive than many other regions of Andalucia.

According to two online agencies, Fotocasa.es and Pisos.com, although prices have risen by about 10 per cent across the autonomous community, Malaga Province is the most expensive per square metre whilst Almeria is the second cheapest., just ahead of Jaen.

On average, an older property will cost around €1,322 per square metre in Almeria which makes the area very attractive for those wanting the best deal for their money, it follows that profits when selling will not be as high in cash terms as in other areas although percentage profits should still be attractive provided that the markets hold steady.