Controversy in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 12:16

Torre Bermeja Photo: Google

The president of the Urbanisation Torre Bermeja has given himself a salary of €86,000. Residents have taken him to court after he awarded himself a higher salary than the President of the Junta de Andalucia.

Stephen Hills is the president of this community of property owners, which is located near Estepona, and, not content with the salary, he has also exempted himself from paying the community fees, an amount that could be as much as €6,000 per year, according to El Mundo.

Hills managed to push these proposals through by attending a community meeting and representing a significant number of owners, mostly foreigners, who had delegated their vote to him and which he used to vote through both proposals.

Residents of the urbanisation have asked the Court of Estepona to challenge the agreement adopted by the owners’ meeting, as well as to nullify the decision as being, “contrary to the statutes of the community and the Horizontal Property Law”. They maintain that the statutes of Torre Bermeja establish that, “the position of president is free of charge“.