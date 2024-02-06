Dire Straits tribute already popular

By John Smith • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 7:11

The new band on stage Credit: gREAT sTRAITS Facebook

With Mark Knopfler selling his guitar collection for more than €10 million earlier this year, it can be pretty certain that the unlikely reformation of Dire Straits has been firmly hit on the head!

Their music continues to be regularly played on the radio and they can be credited for helping to launch MTV having sold millions of records worldwide.

gREAT sTRAITS visit El Ejido

On Saturday March 9, it’s a first visit to El Ejido Auditorium by gREAT sTRAITS founded by guitarist Óscar Rosende who performed with Dire Straits Tribute Brothers in Band for several years, playing Mark Knopfler on more than 250 occasions.

Now with this new nine piece band he is following the same route due to his absolute commitment to keeping the Dire Straits songbook alive now that the band is unlikely to ever reform.

An unsolicited quote from former Dire Straits keyboard player Guy Fletcher confirms how accurate the band is when he confessed “I was playing Why Aye Man and I have to say that I thought it was one of our recordings”.

Relive their classic songbook

So to enjoy such classical songs as Sultans of Swing, Romeo and Juliet, Brothers in Arms, Tunnel of Love and Money for Nothing, tickets cost between €35.98 and €40.98 (including booking fee) but act fast as they are already selling out.