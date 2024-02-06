Epilepsy Day to fight discrimination

By John Smith •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 18:19
United against epilepsy discrimination
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
It is estimated that more than 7,000 residents of Almeria Province suffer from epilepsy and not only are they ill but are often discriminated against when they suffer a fit.
If people don’t know about the problems of this illness, then they can easily assume that there is a cause other than an identified illness and this discrimination can affect sufferers mental health as well as making it difficult to hold down steady employment.
The Almeria Provincial Council alongside the Junta de Andalucia and various authorities throughout the Province intend to make an important statement about the need to understand epilepsy on February 13 which is International Epilepsy day.
According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that about 50 million people live with epilepsy worldwide, of which 400,000 are in Spain, making it one of the most prevalent neurological diseases.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
