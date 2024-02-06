Epilepsy Day to fight discrimination

By John Smith • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 18:19

United against epilepsy discrimination Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

It is estimated that more than 7,000 residents of Almeria Province suffer from epilepsy and not only are they ill but are often discriminated against when they suffer a fit.

United against epilepsy discrimination

If people don’t know about the problems of this illness, then they can easily assume that there is a cause other than an identified illness and this discrimination can affect sufferers mental health as well as making it difficult to hold down steady employment.

The Almeria Provincial Council alongside the Junta de Andalucia and various authorities throughout the Province intend to make an important statement about the need to understand epilepsy on February 13 which is International Epilepsy day.

400,000 sufferers in Spain

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that about 50 million people live with epilepsy worldwide, of which 400,000 are in Spain, making it one of the most prevalent neurological diseases.