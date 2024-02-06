“Excessive consumption” to be reported in order to save water

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 12:29
Watering banned
Photo: Rawpixel CC
Acosol is studying a measure in order to raise public awareness about saving water.
The public company in charge of water management on the Costa del Sol, Acosol, has proposed to notify any “excessive consumption” that is detected, with the aim of saving water and raise awareness among the population during the drought.
According to Acosol, these notifications would be made by the different operators to the householders, in order to comply with the 20 per cent drinking water saving decreed by the Junta de Andalucia.
Acosol said that the 20 per cent reduction is established by comparing “the data of the amount of water” that is supplied in the same month of the previous year, so they can detect that, when there is no reduction seen in consumption it may be because of continued irrigation, contrary to the decree.
Acosol, based in Marbella, said that they are studying the idea that, “each operator will inform that householderthat they are registering a consumption that exceeds the established average or the established limit”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.