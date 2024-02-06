“Excessive consumption” to be reported in order to save water

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 12:29

Watering banned Photo: Rawpixel CC

Acosol is studying a measure in order to raise public awareness about saving water.

The public company in charge of water management on the Costa del Sol, Acosol, has proposed to notify any “excessive consumption” that is detected, with the aim of saving water and raise awareness among the population during the drought.

According to Acosol, these notifications would be made by the different operators to the householders, in order to comply with the 20 per cent drinking water saving decreed by the Junta de Andalucia.

Acosol said that the 20 per cent reduction is established by comparing “the data of the amount of water” that is supplied in the same month of the previous year, so they can detect that, when there is no reduction seen in consumption it may be because of continued irrigation, contrary to the decree.

Acosol, based in Marbella, said that they are studying the idea that, “each operator will inform that householderthat they are registering a consumption that exceeds the established average or the established limit”.