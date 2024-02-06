Fin Whales enchant the locals of La Herradura

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 9:00
Fin Whales enchant the shores of La Herradura
Image: Shutterstock/ Leonardo Gonzalez
RESIDENTS of the beautiful coastal town of La Herradura on the Costa Tropical enjoyed the breathtaking elegance of the Fin Whale. The second longest animal on the planet, surpassed only by the Blue whale, was spotted in the waters of the Marina Del Este Playa on February 5.
Locals flooded social media with glimpses of the stunning cetacean as it passed by on its travels from the South of France to the Strait of Gibraltar. They can usually be spotted between April and October in the waters of the Mediterranean.
Throughout the week sightings have been reported along the Costa Calida in Cartagena, Mazarron, and Aguilas. Now they have been spotted off the Coast of Axarquia, if you are in the right place at the right time you may catch a glimpse of this majestic animal which is unfortunately classified as an endangered species.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
