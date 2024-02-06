Trending:

Fin Whales enchant the locals of La Herradura

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 9:00

Fin Whales enchant the shores of La Herradura Image: Shutterstock/ Leonardo Gonzalez

RESIDENTS of the beautiful coastal town of La Herradura on the Costa Tropical enjoyed the breathtaking elegance of the Fin Whale. The second longest animal on the planet, surpassed only by the Blue whale, was spotted in the waters of the Marina Del Este Playa on  February 5.

Fin Whales off the Costa Tropical

Locals flooded social media with glimpses of the stunning cetacean as it passed by on its travels from the South of France to the Strait of Gibraltar. They can usually be spotted between April and October in the waters of the Mediterranean.

Recent Sightings  Reported on the Costa Calida

Throughout the week sightings have been reported along the Costa Calida in Cartagena, Mazarron, and Aguilas. Now they have been spotted off the Coast of Axarquia, if you are in the right place at the right time you may catch a glimpse of this majestic animal which is unfortunately classified as an endangered species.

