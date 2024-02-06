French blockades: Axarquía farmers fight falling prices

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 7:00

Axarquía Agriculture in Crisis Image: Shutterstock/ MicrostockStudio

THE agricultural crisis is casting a long shadow over Axarquía in the province of Málaga. Following a year marked by historic drought, farmers in this vital region now confront an economically stormy start to the year. Large-scale protests in France and the subsequent ripples across Europe have triggered a sharp decline in vegetable prices, hitting Axarquía particularly hard. Local producers have voiced their concerns about a 50 per cent drop in prices, revealing the immediate impact on the farmers of Axarquía.

Protests and Plunging Prices

The recent blockades at the La Junquera and Irún borders, initially thought to be isolated incidents, have proven to be the tip of the iceberg. Spanish agricultural organisations stress that the challenges faced by their counterparts abroad resonate with their own struggles.

Farmers’ Struggle in Axarquía

As Asaja (the farmers association) holds discussions to plan protests reminiscent of past disruptive tractor marches, the focus remains on the overall issue – the widespread impoverishment of the agricultural sector, a sector that was crucial for preventing food shortages during the pandemic. Among the demands laid out by unions is the delayed implementation of vital projects like the Axarquía desalination plant, exacerbating the chaos in a region that has been a significant job creator for decades.

For more Axarquia news click here