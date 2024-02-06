Horizonte’s Flea Market returns to the Alameda

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 9:21

Flea market Photo: hoteles.com / CC

On Sunday February 4 the Horizonte Proyecto Hombre Marbella association organised its Winter Charity Flea Market with the aim of raising funds to maintain its therapeutic and prevention programmes.

From 10am until 6pm, the Alameda Park in Marbella hosted 20 stalls with new and semi-new items donated by individuals and companies. This is the first flea market of the year and the next will be in April.

As in previous editions, the stalls sold women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and footwear for the winter season; books in various languages, household items (sheets, pillows, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, decoration, etc.); handbags, belts, toys, costume jewellery, handmade sweets, etc. A raffle was also held and included communion and flamenco dresses.

The six charity flea markets that the Horizonte Proyecto Hombre association organises on the first Sundays of the even months of each year are one of the main sources of funding for its prevention programmes, such as the one developed with the school population of Marbella, which aims to prevent addictions to substances and new technologies in children and young people.

The ‘Asociación Horizonte’, was created in Marbella in 1983 as a non-profit organisation, which promotes social volunteering. Horizonte aspires to be a benchmark in the field of prevention and treatment of addictions and other emotional difficulties and to improve the quality of life of vulnerable people and groups by promoting responsible attitudes.