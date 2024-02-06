Improvements to Alcudia’s water supply

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 8:47

Identifying water leaks. Credit: alcudia.net

The responsibility to save water has become ever more pressing, the latest initiative, led by authorities in Alcudia, has had good results.

In a commendable move towards sustainability, the Alcudia City Council, alongside ACASA, the body responsible for the area’s water management, has embarked on a crucial campaign aimed at reducing water wastage in the historic centre.

Identifying water leaks

This initiative is a critical component of a broader strategy to meet the stringent hydraulic performance benchmarks established by the Balearic Islands’ hydrological plan.

The campaign’s success was marked by the identification and rectification of five significant leaks, with a notable case involving a complete revamp of a 138-meter section of DN150 pipe.

This upgrade not only involved increasing the pipe’s diameter to 125 mm to alleviate pressure concerns but also the renewal of 17 connections and seven valves, showcasing a deep commitment to infrastructure improvement.

Real savings

A standout achievement of this project was the repair on carrer Cami de Ronda, resulting in a remarkable daily water saving of 480 cubic meters – the equivalent of the consumption needs of 640 families.

These efforts have culminated in a 7 per cent reduction in water losses, significantly boosting the efficiency of the water supply in Alcudia’s historic centre.

Councillor Rafel Ferrer highlighted the city’s dedication, stating, ‘the works to improve and renew the municipality’s hydraulic infrastructure are a priority for the City Council, we work with the aim of guaranteeing the long-term supply of water, reducing leaks and interruptions of the supply.’

This initiative not only underscores Alcudia’s commitment to sustainable water management but also sets a benchmark for other municipalities in Mallorca and beyond.