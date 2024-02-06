By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 15:36

Ireland clinches the crown again: 10-time winner of Best Destination. Image: Tourism Ireland.

Ireland is on a winning streak, snagging the Best Destination in Europe title at the Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards in New York.

Not only did Ireland win the title, they won it for the impressive 10th consecutive year.

This remarkable achievement places Ireland at the pinnacle of European travel destinations, outshining tough contenders like France, Greece, Italy, and Spain.

Most Read on Euro Weekly News The Irish Times

The award, presented to Tourism Ireland at the 21st annual Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards, holds significant weight in the industry, with thousands of readers, including travel agents and professionals, casting their votes during the summer.

This marks Ireland’s unbroken winning streak since 2014, a testament to its enduring charm and appeal.

As Ireland gears up for another year of promoting its unique offerings, this award serves as a valuable endorsement.

The United States holds a special place in Ireland’s tourism landscape, and in 2019 alone, 1.7 million American visitors contributed a substantial €1.6 billion to the Irish economy.

Alison Metcalfe, Head of North America for Tourism Ireland, took the opportunity to extend gratitude to travel trade partners across the United States for their crucial role in promoting Ireland.