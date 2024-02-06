LEZ mobile app to help drivers

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 12:41
New mobile app
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall and Flickr CC / David Stewart
On the issue of Low Emission Zones there is plenty of confusion, there are people who do not know which area of their municipality will be Low Emission, if they access it by mistake will they be fined, if they pass through it to go to work is that a problem? That is why Torremolinos has developed an app to put an end to all these doubts.
The mobile app ‘Torremolinos Despega’ includes among its many services a new section dedicated to the Low Emission Zone where those who access it will find detailed information, an information leaflet, a map of the LEZ, a link to the citizen survey on the LEZ and the option to check the environmental label of a vehicle.
Those who already have the ‘Torremolinos Despega‘ app on their devices and still do not see the Low Emission Zone section should update the app so that it appears, the Town Hall said.
The app can be downloaded via iOS or Android, depending on the device, and has many other sections such as municipal information, notices, news, culture, sport, education, tourist information, citizen participation activities, public services to facilitate the payment of taxes or access to grants, among others.
The aim is to improve the contact and relationship between citizens and the Town Council, as a complement to all the information and services offered on the municipal website www.torremolinos.es
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
