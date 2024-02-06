Majorca Fire Service set new record in 2023

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 15:02

Mallorca firefighters in training. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

In a display of commitment to excellence and public safety, the Majorca Fire Service has shattered its previous records by conducting an impressive 156 training exercises in 2023.

This initiative, driven by the Consell de Mallorca’s emergency services, demonstrates an unwavering dedication to the training and specialization of their team, ensuring they provide the highest level of service to the citizens of Mallorca.

Nearly 200 members of the corps have engaged in these training sessions, accumulating over 900 hours of instruction covering a broad spectrum of emergency scenarios

Varied skills

From tackling blazes in electric vehicles to executing water rescues during floods, and from deploying new vehicles to practising with a chemical risk van, the scope of training is vast.

It also includes crucial skills like first aid, command and control systems, searching and rescue procedures and providing healthcare in natural settings, alongside mastering digital tools for disaster management.

Joan Fornas, the island’s Director of Emergencies, emphasised the critical nature of these training efforts, stating, ‘These training actions are essential for an emergency service, to be up to date and improve the action procedures.

‘The Majorca Fire Service never stops training, to be able to offer the best service to Mallorcans.’ This sentiment reflects the department’s ethos of continuous improvement and readiness to face any emergency with competence and confidence.

In addition to the diverse in-house training, the Majorca Fire Department has also participated in specialised training outside the island, such as the safety, rescue in confined spaces, and chemical risk course in the port environment in Galicia.

Every fire station on the island incorporates daily practice sessions into their routine, ensuring all personnel are familiar with standardized procedures and protocols.

This commitment to daily refinement, coupled with participation in multiple emergency drills throughout the year, underscores the service’s dedication to operational excellence.

Fitness levels

Moreover, the introduction of a physical conditioning program conducted by an external company highlights the importance of physical fitness for firefighters, who must be in peak condition to perform their duties effectively.

The comprehensive training regimen extends to specialized groups within the service, such as the Mountain Rescue Group and the canine search team, who conduct additional training exercises to enhance their coordination, teamwork, and rescue capabilities.

By investing in their team’s development, they not only improve their operational capabilities but also ensure they are prepared to provide the best possible response to the community they serve.