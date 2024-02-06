Mallorca life savers

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 16:32

Organ donation. Credit: Dan Race/Shutterstock.com

The Balearic Islands has published statistics which illustrate how many lives can be saved and transformed thanks to the generosity of organ donors.

In 2023, public hospitals across the Balearic Islands have made significant strides in organ transplantation, achieving a remarkable feat with 132 organs transplanted thanks to the generosity of 49 donors and their families.

This accomplishment has placed the Balearic Islands at an impressive rate of 41.17 donors per million inhabitants, illustrating the community’s commitment to saving lives.

Mallorca stands out with 43 organ donors, demonstrating the island’s leading role in the region’s organ donation efforts. In comparison, Ibiza and Formentera contributed 3 donors, and Menorca also added another 3 to the tally.

Notably, the Autonomous Coordination of Transplantations of the Balearic Islands (CATIB) highlighted that more than a third (39 per cent) of the donations came from asystole (a type of cardiac arrest) cases, a technique introduced in 2016, which has enhanced the organ donation process.

According to the report, seven of the 49 donors were foreigners. The breakdown of organ donations is as follows: 91 kidneys, 18 livers, 10 lungs, 7 hearts, 4 pancreas, and 2 intestinal bundles.

Son Espases University Hospital, a key player in the region’s healthcare, performed sixty-eight kidney transplants, including a record five from living donors. Additionally, sixteen liver transplants marked a new high since the program’s inception in 2021.

Mallorca’s residents received the majority of these transplants, with 74 benefiting from this life-saving procedure. Meanwhile, 23 patients received transplants outside the islands, in locations such as Catalonia, Madrid, and the Canary Islands, across various organ types.

The CATIB is set to further enhance its capabilities with new staff additions and a move to Son Llatzer University Hospital, promising even greater support for organ and tissue donation. This initiative reflects the community’s growing dedication to healthcare excellence and the gift of life.