Mallorca masterpieces restored

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 13:28

Restored paintings unveiled. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

Three centuries-old artworks have recently been restored and unveiled by the Council of Mallorca.

On Monday, February 5, at a cultural event that underscores Mallorca’s commitment to its rich heritage, the Council of Mallorca and the Diocese of Mallorca unveiled three historically and artistically valuable oil paintings, following their meticulous restoration.

The event took place during the patronal festivities of Santa Agueda in Sencelles, an occasionin which the island’s cultural, religious, and community life came together.

The paintings, ‘Our Lady of the Rosary’, ‘The Circumcision of the Good Jesus’, and ‘The Good Shepherd’, are monumental works that bridge the island’s present with its past.

Each piece, with its own unique story and originating from the 17th and mid-18th centuries, has been carefully restored by the skilled hands at Xicaranda Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Assets, under the direction of Alfredo Claret.

The restoration process itself, a blend of science, art, and dedication, has not only revitalised the physical appearance of these artworks but has also ensured their preservation for future generations to admire and study.

The collaborative effort between the Council of Mallorca and the Diocese of Mallorca exemplifies the island’s proactive stance in safeguarding its historical and artistic assets, a testament to the value placed on cultural legacy in Mallorca.

Attending the event were notables such as Llorenc Galmes, president of the Council of Mallorca, and Antonia Roca, vice-president and minister of Culture and Heritage, both of whom have been instrumental in the initiative to preserve Mallorca’s cultural heritage.

Their presence, along with that of the episcopal vicar of Patrimonio, Mn. Francesc Vicens, and other clergy, underscored the collaborative spirit that drives the island’s heritage conservation efforts.

Adding to the day’s significance, the Sor Francinaina Choir’s performance and the traditional dance by ‘Es Jonc’ enriched the cultural fabric of the festivities, blending art, history, and community spirit in a memorable celebration.

The event also paid tribute to the oldest and youngest female residents of Sencelles, linking the past, present, and future in a poignant reminder of the community’s deep roots and continuing legacy.

The restoration and presentation of these paintings not only highlight Mallorca’s artistic wealth but also its community values, where history, art, and tradition are cherished and celebrated.

This event marks another chapter in Mallorca’s ongoing story of cultural preservation and appreciation, ensuring that its artistic soul continues to thrive and inspire.