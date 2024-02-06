Metrominuto and the Healthy Cities Network

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 13:47

Walking routes around town Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

Benalmadena councillor for Health, Áurea Peralta, accompanied by the organiser of Metrominuto, Jorge Quesada, presented a pioneering initiative called Metrominuto, that is giving great results in cities and that is already active on the council website: www.benalmadena.es with a map that runs through the heart of Arroyo de la Miel detailing all of its possible walking routes.

Peralta said that this is, “aimed at promoting better health and the implementation of healthy lifestyle habitswith the primary objective of promoting mobility on foot, with a plan similar to that of a metro map”.

“This route will encourage residents to lead a healthier life because the Health Department wants to promote walking for the many benefits it brings,” added the councillor.

Quesada said that these maps are intended to raise public awareness of the journeys that can be made on foot so that, “CO2 emissions are reduced in the centre of areas such as Arroyo de la Miel“.

The map shows a series of distances, divided into colours, with routes for shopping, going to the Casa de la Cultura or the school, the train station or the sports centre, which will help people to find their way around the city on a daily basis, routes where the maximum distance is 15 minutes and the shortest is one minute, all on foot.

