Mojacar sees itself as a tourist haven

By John Smith • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 8:23

Promoting Almeria tourism in Granada Credit: Mojacar Council

Although one tends to think of promotion of tourism as being something to attract those from overseas or the other end of Spain, councils in Almeria have taken a different view.

Selling Almeria in Granada

On February 2, tourism councillors from Almeria, Mojacar, Nijar, Roquetas de Mar and Vera travelled to Granada to speak to travel agents and others who can direct tourist traffic to the province.

Mojacar Councillor María Gracia Alarcón spoke in depth about Mojacar’s tourism campaign, offers and activities for 2024.

With a boost of €4.5 million from the Sustainability Plan she explained that this was “a great help for the fight against seasonality, an increase in the quality of the tourism experience and an improvement in the use of our multiple resources.”

Promoting sports tourism

One area that Mojacar is concentrating on is sports tourism which doesn’t have to rely on the summer season but is an ideal getaway not just for families but professional teams in winter training camps or in preparation for national or international competitions.

In addition, she claimed that Mojacar with its festivals, restaurants of high standard, membership of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain Association and the added bonus of the beaches is the ideal holiday spot.