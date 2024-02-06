Murcia’s Green Makeover

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 23:00

The Green Heart of Murcia Image: Murcia.es

MURCIA is set to transform its cityscape with the Corredor Verde del Oeste project (Green Corridor from the East), unveiled by Deputy Mayor José Guillén. The project aims to create a three-pronged approach to the transformation, establishing a green connection between parks, enhancing pedestrian accessibility, and uniting cultural and heritage sites.

Smart and Sustainable: Green Boulevard and Bike Racks

Guillén highlighted the plan as a citizen-centric development, expanding pedestrian spaces in the central-western area of Murcia. The €1.25 million project, partly funded by the Next Generation EU program, will increase green and pedestrian areas, connecting iconic locations like Murcia Río (Murcia River) and the Western Gardens. The rejuvenation plan includes a green boulevard with a variety of vegetation and smart bike racks. The ‘Ruta de los Museos’ (Route of the Museums) aligns with Mayor Ballesta’s strategic projects, promoting environmental improvements, smart city initiatives, and cultural connectivity. The project is planned for completion by next summer 2025, promising a greener, more accessible, and culturally vibrant Murcia.

