New supermarket for Alhaurin

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 12:50

The site of the new supermarket Photo: Alhaurin de la Torre Town Council

Alhaurin de la Torre Town Council has granted Mercadona a licence to build a supermarket on the edge of the town.

The Planning Board of Alhaurín de la Torre Town Council has approved the proposal of the Mayor, Joaquín Villanova, for the granting of planning permission for a new supermarket and an annexed car park for the Mercadona chain.

This supermarket will be the first in the town’s commercial area, located to the south of the industrial estates and between the Avenida de las Américas and the A-404 road, near the Encuentro roundabout. The project presented by Mercadona puts the budget for the works at just over €4.1 million.

This chain currently has three stores in Alhaurín de la Torre: in the town centre, Retamar and Cortijos del Sol. The commercial park in which the new premises will be located covers some 70,000 square metres and will have a total of around 300 parking spaces.