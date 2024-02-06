By Kevin Fraser Park •
Trees to be planted along the coastal path
Photo: Manilva Town Hall
Manilva has joined the programme ‘Málaga Viva’ launched by the Diputación de Málaga and its plan to plant’One million trees in the province of Málaga’ to fight against climate change. The Environment Department has already opened the registration period for all those local volunteers who want to participate in the tree planting day.
The activity will take place on Sunday February 18 from 9am to 3pm, in the area around the coastal path in the Playas de Manilva Ecological Reserve. The Diputación will provide the plant species and tools necessary for the planting, as well as gardeners and environmental education staff who will guide and support the volunteers on the day.
100 oleanders, 100 mastic trees, 100 palmettos, tamarisks and 100 junipers will be planted. These are species that tolerate a certain amount of salinity due to the area’s proximity to the sea.
A bus with 50 volunteers from Malaga will join local volunteers. Sign up as a volunteer now – registrations can be made at the Environment office (Urbanismo), phone 619 721 230 or at the website: malagaviva.org/inscripcion/arboladas
Malaga Councillor for Environment, Inland Tourism and Climate Change, Cristóbal Ortega explained that, in order for the specimens planted to have a better chance of taking root and thriving, the spring plantings, which are usually carried out in March, have been brought forward to February to take advantage of the lower temperatures and any rain that may occur
