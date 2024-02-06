Projects get green light

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 14:16

Photo: Siete Revueltas Resort (B.SOLÍS)

The Junta de Andalucia wants to accelerate construction projects in Malaga province.

Luxury hotels, a new shopping centre, a new hospital in Malaga, the Starlite in Estepona. These are some of the interventions endorsed in recent years by the Andalucian Government, with the commitment to speed up the always lengthy and complex bureaucratic process to which they have to be submitted.

The list of major projects proposed in the province of Malaga and declared by the Regional Government of Andalucia as strategic for the region, continues to grow. The current list of projects involves a total investment of over €2 billion.

Three hotel projects in Marbella are among the developments that the Junta wants to move quickly. The Las Dunas Club luxury hotel resort, the Siete Revueltas Resort hotel complex and the 5-star Banús Centro de Exposiciones hotel. Their construction will mean the creation of 1,673 jobs throughout the construction process and the overall investment is €411 million.

After the objections raised by the Junta, in December 2023, Marbella Town Hall approved the modification of the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) necessary for Las Dunas Club, where a 5-star W Hotel will be built.

In the case of the Siete Revueltas Resort, it will have 120 suite-type rooms and 321 high-end Residential Villas and Tourist Apartments. The project includes a River Park with pedestrian and cycle paths. The last of the proposals included is the Banús hotel, another 5-star hotel, with 250 rooms and a new exhibition centre.