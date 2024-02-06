Recovered money to boost home care

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 15:35

Councillor of Social Welfare: Guillermo Sanchez Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

Mallorca Council has announced an unexpected cash injection into care for the elderly and others in need.

In a major announcement on Tuesday, February 6, the Council of Mallorca has earmarked €20,880, recovered from the corruption case Pas Amics del Cami, to significantly expand the Integral Home Care Service (SAID) during weekends and public holidays.

This strategic investment promises to enhance the quality of life for over 470 individuals with dependency needs across 39 municipalities, according to Guillermo Sanchez, the Councillor of Social Welfare and president of the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS).

‘[This] is what most elderly and dependent people want: to be able to be at home in the care of good professionals and surrounded by family and friends,’ Sanchez emphasized, underscoring the initiative’s focus on personalised, in-home care.

The service expansion, which commenced this February, aims to supplement the current 13,000 monthly service hours with an additional 17,000 hours over 18 months. This increase includes 1,200 hours specifically allocated for weekends, enhancing access to vital socio-health care.

The funding allocation also signifies a poignant moment of redemption, as it repurposes funds from a confirmed corruption case dating back to the tenure of Francina Armengol as Council president, between 2008 and 2011

Sanchez heralded this move as a step towards utilising ‘the doubles that belong to all Majorcans’ for the communal good, marking a positive pivot from past misdeeds to future-oriented social policies.

With the planned hiring of up to 20 additional professionals to manage the increased demand, the Council of Mallorca is poised to set a new standard in care for the elderly and dependent, ensuring they receive the support they need within the comfort of their homes, surrounded by loved ones.