Resignations causes reshuffle in Mojacar

The extraordinary plenary session
The resignation of two Mojacar Councillors Rosa María Cano and Sergio Alonso Soler means that there has to be a change of responsibilities.
The two councillors will still retain their status and in the case of Rosa María Cano she will maintain some departments but there will be no additional responsibilities for Sergio Alonso Soler other than those expected from a councillor.
This means that following an extraordinary plenary session on February 6, the new allocation of responsibilities is as follows;
Jesús Montoya Gredilla is head of the delegations of Festivities, Sports, Youth, Civil Protection, Works, Cleaning, Gardening and Deputy to the Mayor’s Office; María Gracia Alarcón García will be responsible for Tourism, Transportation, Contracting, Trade, New Technologies, Heritage and Environment.
Ana María García Fernández will be the delegate councillor for Health, Senior Citizens, Parks, Land Registry and the Cemetery; Rosa María Cano, Deputy Mayor and Social Assistance whilst María Luisa Pérez López remains head of the delegation of Relations with Foreigners and Commitment to Citizenship.
