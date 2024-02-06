By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 8:35
Resilient ascent: Alicante's home prices defy market trends. Image: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com.
The cost of used homes continues to rise in the province of Alicante, showing resilience despite the recent dip in demand.
Owners seem reluctant to lower their expectations, pushing the square metre closer to its historical peak during the real estate bubble years, trailing by less than 5 per cent.
In January, house prices in the province increased by 1.1 per cent, contributing to an 11 per cent year-on-year surge, aligning with the trend observed throughout the previous year, according to the latest report from the Idealista portal.
The current cost per square metre is €2,077, translating to a price tag of over €166,000 for an average 80-square-metre apartment.
This figure is merely 4.9 per cent below the peak recorded in February 2006 during the real estate boom.
In comparison to the national average, housing in Alicante became pricier by almost two percentage points (8.2 per cent), maintaining a slightly higher overall cost.
Nationally, the square metre is valued at €2,049.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.