By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 8:35

Resilient ascent: Alicante's home prices defy market trends. Image: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com.

The cost of used homes continues to rise in the province of Alicante, showing resilience despite the recent dip in demand.

Owners seem reluctant to lower their expectations, pushing the square metre closer to its historical peak during the real estate bubble years, trailing by less than 5 per cent.

In January, house prices in the province increased by 1.1 per cent, contributing to an 11 per cent year-on-year surge, aligning with the trend observed throughout the previous year, according to the latest report from the Idealista portal.

The current cost per square metre is €2,077, translating to a price tag of over €166,000 for an average 80-square-metre apartment.

This figure is merely 4.9 per cent below the peak recorded in February 2006 during the real estate boom.

In comparison to the national average, housing in Alicante became pricier by almost two percentage points (8.2 per cent), maintaining a slightly higher overall cost.

Nationally, the square metre is valued at €2,049.