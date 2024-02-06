San Javier honors victims of gender violence

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 22:03
Students and volunteers join forces
Image: San Javier Town Hall
IN a moving ceremony recently, students from ‘El Recuerdo’ school and volunteers from the Time Bank paid tribute to victims of gender violence. The event, titled ‘Todos los 25, son 25N’ (Every 25th is November 25th), is organised monthly throughout the year by the Department of Social Rights and Family.
This month, they gathered at the ‘Ana Orantes’ Equality Roundabout in San Javier. The initiative aims to raise awareness and commemorate victims of gender violence, a cause championed every 25th of the month in San Javier.
Councilwoman for Social Rights and Family, María del Mar Pérez, emphasised the importance of extending the fight against this societal problem throughout the year, not just on November 25. Pérez thanked the 6th-grade students from ‘El Recuerdo’ and Time Bank volunteers for their attendance, as they observed a minute of silence before symbolically planting a tree in memory of the victims of gender violence.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.