San Javier honors victims of gender violence

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 22:03

Students and volunteers join forces Image: San Javier Town Hall

IN a moving ceremony recently, students from ‘El Recuerdo’ school and volunteers from the Time Bank paid tribute to victims of gender violence. The event, titled ‘Todos los 25, son 25N’ (Every 25th is November 25th), is organised monthly throughout the year by the Department of Social Rights and Family.

Symbolic Tree Planting Ceremony at Ana Orantes Equality Roundabout

This month, they gathered at the ‘Ana Orantes’ Equality Roundabout in San Javier. The initiative aims to raise awareness and commemorate victims of gender violence, a cause championed every 25th of the month in San Javier.

María del Mar Pérez Stresses Year-Round Efforts Against Gender Violence

Councilwoman for Social Rights and Family, María del Mar Pérez, emphasised the importance of extending the fight against this societal problem throughout the year, not just on November 25. Pérez thanked the 6th-grade students from ‘El Recuerdo’ and Time Bank volunteers for their attendance, as they observed a minute of silence before symbolically planting a tree in memory of the victims of gender violence.

