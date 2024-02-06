By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 8:15

Sax Moors and Christians fiesta unleashes five days of jubilation. Image: Ayuntamiento de Sax / Facebook.

Sax dived headlong into its Moors and Christians Fiestas, dedicated to San Blas, with a grand entrance on February 1.

The unforgettable entrance marked the start of the celebrations, lasting until February 5.

The town enjoyed five days filled with parades, processions, gunpowder, music, and lively festivities.

The events began with an emotional prelude the weekend before, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Garibaldinos troupe.

Eight troupes, including Christians, Garibaldinos, Alagonese, Knights of Cardona, Arab-Emirs, Turks, Morocco, and Moors, filled the streets of Sax during the spectacular entrance.

This year’s Sax Festivals also marked the 150th anniversary of the Garibaldinos troupe, founded in 1874.

The troupe has played a pivotal role in the festival’s history, and commemorative events included the premiere of a special pasodoble and a historical parade showcasing the evolution of festive costumes over the years.

Captains, pages, sergeants, and ladies of the troupe paraded through the streets, reflecting the changes in attire from the mid-20th century to the present.

The celebrations captured the spirit of tradition and history, adding a special touch to the Moors and Christians Festival in Sax.