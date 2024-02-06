By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 14:59

Skyline Benidorm Film Festival soars to new heights. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

The eighth Skyline Benidorm Film Festival has been unveiled, promising a week of cinematic delight from April 13 to 20.

Ana Pellicer, the Tourism councillor, applauded the festival’s growth, establishing itself as a notable player in the short film sector.

She emphasised the festival’s continuous efforts to introduce fresh elements and expand its diverse offerings.

Director, Beatriz Hernández echoed this sentiment, confirming the festival’s dedication to cultural accessibility.

She emphasised the importance of addressing accessibility from the project’s inception to ensure optimal results.

Hernández also expressed a commitment to understanding the needs of individuals with disabilities, aiming to raise awareness in society about making all activities inclusive.

Throughout its seven prior festivals, the Skyline Benidorm Film Festival has solidified its standing as a national reference in the film sector.

Hernández confirmed the festival’s core values of diversity, creativity, and the pursuit of excellence, integrating the voices of industry professionals.