By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 14:59
Skyline Benidorm Film Festival soars to new heights. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
The eighth Skyline Benidorm Film Festival has been unveiled, promising a week of cinematic delight from April 13 to 20.
Ana Pellicer, the Tourism councillor, applauded the festival’s growth, establishing itself as a notable player in the short film sector.
She emphasised the festival’s continuous efforts to introduce fresh elements and expand its diverse offerings.
Director, Beatriz Hernández echoed this sentiment, confirming the festival’s dedication to cultural accessibility.
She emphasised the importance of addressing accessibility from the project’s inception to ensure optimal results.
Hernández also expressed a commitment to understanding the needs of individuals with disabilities, aiming to raise awareness in society about making all activities inclusive.
Throughout its seven prior festivals, the Skyline Benidorm Film Festival has solidified its standing as a national reference in the film sector.
Hernández confirmed the festival’s core values of diversity, creativity, and the pursuit of excellence, integrating the voices of industry professionals.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.