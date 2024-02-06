Solidarity walk against cancer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 20:35

Walkers get together for charity Photo: Manilva Town Hall

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 4 and unites the entire world under a single theme to focus on the continuing fight against cancer. The aim of the day is to reduce the number of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness of cancer in the general population, and by putting pressure on governments to take more action against the disease.

Manilva Town Councillors Gema Zotano and Fina Gómez, have shown their support for the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), and together with other members of the Council and dozens of residents of the town, have carried out a non-competitive walk for all ages, which took place on the morning of World Cancer Day.

With a gentle route, which started at 10.30am along the coastal path, participants donated €2 all of which went to the charity and also included a healthy breakfast for the participants.

Until February 11, AECC is also present at the checkout lines of supermarkets, service stations and shops in Spain with the initiative ‘The purchase of your life’. You add a minimum of €1 to your shopping bill at any of the 6,000 establishments of the more than 80 companies that have joined the cause. Details of where you can make a donation are here.

The proceeds from the campaign go towards cancer prevention and the free services provided by the Association to support and accompany patients and their families, as well as promoting cancer research.