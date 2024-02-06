By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 19:11

Steps of hope: Altea and Alfaz unite for the march against cancer. Image: Ayuntamiento de Altea.

The march against cancer in Altea is scheduled to take place on March 10.

For the second year running the march will be carried out in collaboration with the neighbouring town of Alfaz del Pí.

The president of the charity Anemona, María Botella, confirmed: “This year we are taking to the streets again to give visibility to this disease and also to send a message of hope and support to the people who suffer from it.”

T-shirts for the walk are available at various points of sale, including the Tuesday market in Altea and a point of sale in Alfaz del Pí.

The route covers the Paseo area on Bol Beach in Altea, extending to the corner of Albir, where there will be a refreshment and leisure area, before returning to the starting point.

Lina Borja, the coordinator in Altea, highlighted the scenic beauty of the route, stating that “the landscape, bordering the coast all the way, makes the route spectacular.”

Marisa Cortés, the councillor for Social Welfare in Alfaz del Pí, expressed the town’s commitment to supporting the Anémona association: “At Alfaz, we make ourselves available to the association to collaborate in everything necessary.”