Sun, sand, and sports galore: El Campello and Alicante unite. Image: El Campello Ajuntament / Facebook.
The towns of El Campello and Alicante are joining forces to celebrate the fourth edition of the “Costa Blanca Beach Games”.
The Games will take place in May on the beaches of Muchavista and San Juan.
These two coastal and neighbouring municipalities are collaborating to promote sports and tourism during a period outside the traditional high tourist season.
Scheduled for May 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26, the event will unfold on the sandy stretches of Muchavista and San Juan beaches, right along the border of both municipalities at the Tobago urbanisation.
A designated area of 10,000 square metres will be reserved for various sports competitions, accompanied by stands with a seating capacity for 600 enthusiastic spectators.
This initiative aims to diversify offerings, mitigate seasonality, and boost tourist stays and hospitality occupancy during non-peak periods.
Both Councils expect the participation of 1,200 athletes (30 per cent international) and anticipate around 30,000 spectators throughout the competition.
Six sports will be featured in this edition, including beach volleyball, beach handball, beach tennis, beach soccer, beach rugby, and beach football.
