Thriller of a night

By John Smith • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 15:40

See the many faces of Michael Jackson Credit: Michael’s Legacy

Michael’s Legacy is probably the very best show about the king of pop, Michael Jackson which will be presented at the Huercal Overa Theatre on Saturday February 17 from 9pm with tickets costing €15.

Best tribute to King of Pop

With a total cast of 20 which includes nine dancers on stage and a singer who replicates Jackson’s voice exceptionally, this is an ideal evening for those who grew up with the former singer from the Jackson Five.

So popular is this Spanish conceived show that more than 200,000 people have seen the performances presented by the Jackson Dance Company.

Even with your eyes open, you will be convinced that this great entertainer has come back to life to perform all of his best songs and dances which are reproduced at the highest quality.

An evening with Michael’s Legacy sees a selection of performances from his various hit albums and tours which will of course include the iconic moonwalk.