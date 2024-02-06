Thriller of a night

By John Smith •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 15:40
See the many faces of Michael Jackson
Credit: Michael’s Legacy
Michael’s Legacy is probably the very best show about the king of pop, Michael Jackson which will be presented at the Huercal Overa Theatre on Saturday February 17 from 9pm with tickets costing €15.
With a total cast of 20 which includes nine dancers on stage and a singer who replicates Jackson’s voice exceptionally, this is an ideal evening for those who grew up with the former singer from the Jackson Five.
So popular is this Spanish conceived show that more than 200,000 people have seen the performances presented by the Jackson Dance Company.
Even with your eyes open, you will be convinced that this great entertainer has come back to life to perform all of his best songs and dances which are reproduced at the highest quality.
An evening with Michael’s Legacy sees a selection of performances from his various hit albums and tours which will of course include the iconic moonwalk.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
