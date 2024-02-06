Tomb unearthed in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 18:26

Restoration work at the roman site in Benalmadena Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

The tomb of a woman has been found during the restoration work at the roman site in Benalmadena.

Benalmadena Town Hall reported that the restoration works at the archaeological site of Los Molinillos have given a boost to the investigation of the Roman past of the town, thanks to the remains that have been discovered.

As a result of these works, which are still continuing, it has been possible to document the remains of a tomb, which initial studies suggest was a middle-aged woman, buried sometime between the 5th and 7th century.The burial site is the first scientifically known burial site in Benalmádena, which would have been from the Roman period.

Once all the work is confirmed, more details of objects and handicrafts that have been found in the area will be revealed. So far, the archaeological excavations allow, “a more accurate interpretation of how this oil production factory worked in the first century, which was later remodeled into a salted fish processing centre that, according to research, was in use between the third and fifth century AD”, explained the technicians responsible for the project.

Visitors will be able to see the Roman oil and salted fish factory, which were part of the luxurious Roman villa of Benalmadena Costa, known as Benalroma in the recently inaugurated History Centre as a new cultural and tourist attraction for the town.