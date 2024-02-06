By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 22:42

Photo opportunities Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Torremolinos gets romantic this Valentine’s Day with various activities until February 19 to promote local commerce.

The town has proposed to make you fall in love on Valentine’s Day. An opportunity to enjoy and fall in love with the town, with romantic decorations in the shops and bars to encourage and promote local commerce.

Under the slogan ‘Torremolinos falls in love’, the town will be dressed up for Valentine’s Day with the idea that locals and visitors can take photos of themselves at various locations and share them on their social networks with the hashtag #torremolinosenamora

For the occasion, giant hearts with lights will be set up in the Plazas Costa del Sol, Blas Infante and Lido Playamar, in San Miguel street with the Plaza de la Unión Europea and in El Morro Carihuela – Bajondillo.