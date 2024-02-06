Tractor power causes highway delay

By John Smith • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 18:35

It’s bad enough being stuck behind one tractor! Credit: ASAJA

Although the farmers protest may have started in France, Spanish farmers face similar problems and had the added blow of seeing some of their produce destroyed.

Farmers now take action

Even though their main association ASAJA wasn’t calling for open action until Thursday February 8, demonstrations started across the Iberian Peninsula on February 6 with long convoys of tractors blocking many roads.

Although the Spanish Government announced on the same day that it planned to make a further €269 million available to support farmers who are having to cope with the ongoing drought and high fuel prices due to the invasion of Ukraine, many feel it too little too late.

They blame EU rules

Fuel subsidies were a help in the past but the farmers have more to complain about as they argue that excessively tough EU rules in the Common Agricultural Policy make it almost impossible to compete with cheap uncontrolled imports from ‘third world’ and non-EU countries.

Although many large supermarket chains boast about the fact they offer locally grown produce, many are quite happy to import large volumes of foreign fruit and vegetables as well.

There have been some reports of tyres being set fire to and there is fear that demonstrators could become involved in face offs with National Police and Guardia Civil although at the moment their main source of action is to effectively block important roads throughout the country.