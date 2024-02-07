A bite of the Apple

By Linda Hall • Updated: 07 Feb 2024 • 17:25

AMAZON HEADQUARTERS: Online giant allegedly conspired with Apple Photo credit: CC/Sounder Bruce

SPAIN’S National High Court in Madrid suspended as a precautionary measure €194 million in fines imposed on Apple and Amazon in July 2023.

The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) anti-trust watchdog concluded that a 2018 agreement between the companies had restricted competition on Amazon’s Spanish website.

This affected “without justification” the online market for mobiles and electronic devices in Spain, the CNMC said, handing Apple and Amazon respective €143.6 million and €50.5 million fines.

This affected Mac computers, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch and Airpods amongst other products.

Amazon also limited advertising by competitors, influencing results on the website when would-be buyers searched for products, the CNMC said. Prices for Apple devices rose following the deal, the regulator said.

As expected, both Apple and Amazon lodged appeals against the fines. These were accepted in December 2023, leaving in doubt whether the fines will eventually be imposed or possibly modified by the National High Court.

The tribunal also temporarily suspended a CNMC order preventing Apple and Amazon from bidding for public sector contracts but in the meantime required both companies to refrain from the practices which led to the CNMC fine.