Axarquía Tourism Association greenlights budget bump

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 11:06

Axarquía Tourism Renaissance Image: Shutterstock/ Munimara

IN a unanimous decision, the Axarquía Tourism Promotion Association (APTA) greenlit its 2024 action plan and a budget of €152,000 during the assembly held on January 30. The association also announced a positive meeting with the Provincial Government of Málaga, aiming to secure a €60,000 grant, potentially elevating the total budget to €212,678.70.

President’s Vision: Short and Medium-Term Initiatives to Elevate Tourism

President Álvaro Hurtado emphasised the significance of this budget approval, highlighting plans for short and medium-term initiatives to boost the local tourism sector. The action plan includes participation in major national and international tourism fairs to expand market reach. A focus on attracting professionals to the Axarquía region through familiarisation trips, press trips, and industry events was also stressed, aligning with companies committed to regional development.

Information Outreach: APTA’s Multilingual Maps to Promote Tourist Routes

APTA Manager Elisa Páez detailed various activities, including collaborations with the University of Málaga, vocational training programs, and partnerships with governmental bodies. Material-wise, APTA plans to release informative maps in multiple languages, promoting the five nationally recognised tourist routes in the Axarquía region.

