Axarquía Tourism Association greenlights budget bump

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 11:06
Axarquía Tourism Renaissance
Image: Shutterstock/ Munimara
IN a unanimous decision, the Axarquía Tourism Promotion Association (APTA) greenlit its 2024 action plan and a budget of €152,000 during the assembly held on January 30. The association also announced a positive meeting with the Provincial Government of Málaga, aiming to secure a €60,000 grant, potentially elevating the total budget to €212,678.70.
President Álvaro Hurtado emphasised the significance of this budget approval, highlighting plans for short and medium-term initiatives to boost the local tourism sector. The action plan includes participation in major national and international tourism fairs to expand market reach. A focus on attracting professionals to the Axarquía region through familiarisation trips, press trips, and industry events was also stressed, aligning with companies committed to regional development.
APTA Manager Elisa Páez detailed various activities, including collaborations with the University of Málaga, vocational training programs, and partnerships with governmental bodies. Material-wise, APTA plans to release informative maps in multiple languages, promoting the five nationally recognised tourist routes in the Axarquía region.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
