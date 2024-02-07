Beanz meanz creamy mild tikka

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 18:18
The three original curry flavours
Credit: Screenshot YouTube
Many will have seen an advert which shows a man on holiday having a terrible time because his suitcase of Heinz baked beans missed the flight.
Even though the concept of baked beans dates back to Native Americans who enjoyed them with bear fat before the first settlers arrived, they became a mainstay in the USA and whilst popular around the world really caught on in the UK.
Heinz are constantly looking to expand their range of food and have introduced all sorts of varieties including hash browns stuffed with beans and a baked bean and sausage pizza but one experimental option has just returned.
Last year to celebrate National Curry Week in the UK Heinz brought out a limited collection of three curried versions, jalfrezi, tikka and vindaloo and clearly at least one of these versions found favour with consumers.
The tikka version has now been relaunched as part of the Heinz Liberation Range and according to Heinz “promises a creamy and mild experience with warming spices.”
Some had hoped that the other somewhat spicier versions would also return but that seems to have been a bean too far.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.