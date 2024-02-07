Beanz meanz creamy mild tikka

By John Smith • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 18:18

The three original curry flavours Credit: Screenshot YouTube

Many will have seen an advert which shows a man on holiday having a terrible time because his suitcase of Heinz baked beans missed the flight.

Even though the concept of baked beans dates back to Native Americans who enjoyed them with bear fat before the first settlers arrived, they became a mainstay in the USA and whilst popular around the world really caught on in the UK.

Heinz are constantly looking to expand their range of food and have introduced all sorts of varieties including hash browns stuffed with beans and a baked bean and sausage pizza but one experimental option has just returned.

Do you fancy a baked bean in tikka sauce?

Last year to celebrate National Curry Week in the UK Heinz brought out a limited collection of three curried versions, jalfrezi, tikka and vindaloo and clearly at least one of these versions found favour with consumers.

The tikka version has now been relaunched as part of the Heinz Liberation Range and according to Heinz “promises a creamy and mild experience with warming spices.”

Some had hoped that the other somewhat spicier versions would also return but that seems to have been a bean too far.