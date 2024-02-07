Belgian passenger averts coach disaster

By John Smith • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 13:05

A similar Flixbus coach making the Paris to Brussels journey Credit: MichaSpa CC

Thanks to the quick thinking of a passenger onboard a Flixbus travelling from Paris to Brussels on February 4, a major accident was avoided.

Ward Van Roy was returning home to Brussels on the coach containing around 50 passengers which was travelling on the E19 motorway near Mons in Belgium when it started to swerve and bumped into the guardrail before heading towards the central reservation and a possible head on crash.

Would you have the presence of mind to act?

Speaking to Flemish Radio the hero passenger explained “When I noticed something was wrong I immediately jumped up and went to the bus driver.

“At first I thought he had fallen asleep, so I wanted to wake him up. But when I saw the driver, I knew something was seriously wrong. He was looking straight ahead but was unresponsive.”

He took over the steering wheel and after managing to move the driver’s feet out of the way, he applied the brake and steered the coach onto the hard shoulder without causing any accident.

Van Roy added “The other passengers were in shock, they were screaming or they were completely frozen. Of course, I am not used to driving a bus either. When I pushed on the brakes, everyone started screaming even more. I braked quite hard, apparently.”

Once the coach was stationery, a doctor who was a passenger gave the driver first aid whilst awaiting an ambulance which took the driver (who it is believed had suffered from a stroke) to hospital and a new driver eventually arrived to take the passengers on to Brussels.