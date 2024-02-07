Belgian passenger averts coach disaster

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 13:05
A similar Flixbus coach making the Paris to Brussels journey
Credit: MichaSpa CC
Thanks to the quick thinking of a passenger onboard a Flixbus travelling from Paris to Brussels on February 4, a major accident was avoided.
Ward Van Roy was returning home to Brussels on the coach containing around 50 passengers which was travelling on the E19 motorway near Mons in Belgium when it started to swerve and bumped into the guardrail before heading towards the central reservation and a possible head on crash.
Speaking to Flemish Radio the hero passenger explained “When I noticed something was wrong I immediately jumped up and went to the bus driver.
“At first I thought he had fallen asleep, so I wanted to wake him up. But when I saw the driver, I knew something was seriously wrong. He was looking straight ahead but was unresponsive.”
He took over the steering wheel and after managing to move the driver’s feet out of the way, he applied the brake and steered the coach onto the hard shoulder without causing any accident.
Van Roy added “The other passengers were in shock, they were screaming or they were completely frozen. Of course, I am not used to driving a bus either. When I pushed on the brakes, everyone started screaming even more. I braked quite hard, apparently.”
Once the coach was stationery, a doctor who was a passenger gave the driver first aid whilst awaiting an ambulance which took the driver (who it is believed had suffered from a stroke) to hospital and a new driver eventually arrived to take the passengers on to Brussels.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.