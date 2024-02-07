By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 13:35

Calpe shines with Pride. Image: Ayuntamiento de Calpe

Calpe Pride

Calpe City Council aims to position itself as an attractive tourist destination for the LGTBI community and will celebrate Pride Day through a lively public event.

The Councillor for International Promotion, Marco Bittner, emphasised Calpe’s tolerant and hospitable character, branding it as an “LGTBI-friendly” destination.

The town, known for its diverse population of over 90 nationalities, is considered welcoming and tolerant.

Bittner highlighted previous events, such as the OLAGIRLS lesbian festival in June 2015, and mentioned that Calpe has been a chosen destination for many LGTBI couples for retirement, thanks to its climate and appealing features.

He emphasised the town’s offerings, including gastronomy, heritage, and well-kept beaches, making it an ideal place for leisure and relaxation.

CalPride will involve celebrating Pride Day in June with institutional events, a parade, and a comprehensive agenda of activities, including talks, concerts, and exhibitions related to the occasion.

The goal is to institutionalise the commemoration of LGTBI Pride Day and give it the importance it deserves.

The city has seen the opening of several bars and the establishment of associations advocating for LGTBI rights in recent years.

Open for you

Calpe has launched an initiative to promote its tourist attractions through digital screens installed inside and outside Post Offices of 15 Spanish cities.

The exterior screens will broadcast current municipal updates, including upcoming cultural, sporting, and public interest events.

Meanwhile, the interior screens will showcase the town’s tourist attractions, following the motto “365 Days a Year – Open For You.”

Post offices are known for their high foot traffic, with Calpe alone serving an average of 6,300 customers per month, and Spain welcoming a staggering 104 million visitors annually, each spending an average of five minutes per visit.

The tourism campaign will feature micro-videos highlighting Calpe’s natural landscapes, beaches, gastronomy, and sports opportunities, aiming to boost the municipality’s visibility and attract more visitors eager to explore its charms.

The campaign will reach cities such as Alicante, València, Murcia, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Madrid, Valladolid, Toledo, Bilbao, San Sebastián, Zaragoza, Barcelona, and Seville.