By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 9:00

Culture and canvas collide: Ballet extravaganza and Art & Wine fusion. mage: Teatro Principal de Alicante.

Ballet fans are in for a cultural treat!

Alicante has proudly announced it is hosting Don Quijote performed by the National Ballet of Cuba on April 23.

The National Ballet of Cuba holds a prestigious position as the Caribbean island’s foremost dance and ballet institution.

It stands as the evolved form of the Cuban Ballet School, born from the collaboration of Fernando Alonso, the legendary dancer Alicia Alonso, and Alberto Alonso, Cuba’s first professional dancer.

Established in 1948 under the name Ballet Alicia Alonso, the institution evolved, and in 1950, the Alicia Alonso National Ballet Academy was born, nurturing new talents in Cuban dance.

Despite the need for reorganisation after the Cuban revolution, the 1960s witnessed a surge in activity and visibility.

Some performances were even filmed and broadcast on Cuban television, contributing significantly to its popularity among the masses.

For more details, head to the Teatro Principal at Pl. Ruperto Chapí, s/n, 03001 in Alicante, or give them a call at (+34) 965 20 31 00.

Art & Wine

Unleash your inner artist and explore the finest wines of Alicante.

Win a bottle and other surprises – join in the fun!

What’s the common thread among a wine enthusiast, an artist and an eclectic group of people from around the world?

They’re all gearing up to paint and savour wine on Sunday, February 11, at 7:00 PM in El Callejón del Fauno for the third Art & Wine event in Alicante.

Bar El Callejón Del Fauno is situated at Calle de los Artilleros, 3, 03002 Alicante.

Calling all English speakers who enjoy art and a glass of wine, this is tailor-made for you!

The event covers the cost of wine and art materials, plus offers you the chance to snag a bottle of wine and score discount vouchers for future events.

No artistic prowess is required! This is all about a laid-back atmosphere, tapping into our creative side for some enjoyable moments.

You don’t need to be an artist, just bring your enthusiasm.

For further information, visit the website: welcometoalicante.info