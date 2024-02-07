By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 15:42

El Campello's cinematic success. Image Ayuntamiento de El Campello.

In 2023, El Campello experienced success with the hosting of eight film shoots, including feature films, shorts, and series.

The Film Office Department, under the Department of Tourism led by Marsia Navarro, processed 15 files during the year, resulting in the realisation of eight film shoots.

Among these, the feature film “Absolute Love” stands out, scheduled to premiere in March in El Campello.

The Film Office facilitated the production of “Absolute Love,” a feature film directed by Carlo Avventi, an Italian director based in Alicante.

This marks Avventi’s third work for the big screen.

The film, produced by Eigakan Films, was shot in El Campello in July 2023, with the city’s sponsorship and support from the Film Office, local businesses, and the Nautical Club.

“Absolute Love” follows the story of Arly, a cruise ship singer who gained fame in the ’80s with a one-hit wonder.

Decades later, his failed attempt to revive his career leads him to retire on the Costa Blanca.

Despite leading a quiet life surrounded by friends, Arly harbours a deep wound from abandoning his passion for music.