Experience Mallorca’s Fira del Ram

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 20:08

Fira del Ram, Mallorca. Credit: abc-mallorca.com

The ‘Fira del Ram’ in Palma marks the beginning of spring for the residents of Mallorca, transforming the city’s outskirts into a vibrant hub of amusement and joy.

Running from February 23 to April 7, this unique fair brings together more than 150 attractions, catering to visitors of all ages and interests.

As the fair unfolds, couples share tender moments on the Ferris wheel, children dash around with sticks of candy floss as tall as themselves, and the aroma of freshly made churros, crepes, and gofres fills the air.

This annual event grows each year, introducing new rides and a wider variety of carnival food stands. The fairgrounds buzz with excitement, featuring dodgems, a traditional carousel, pendulum rides, a haunted house, and several small rollercoasters.

Classic carnival games offer the chance to win whimsical oversized stuffed toys, adding to the fair’s charm.

Conveniently reached by metro from the Intermodal Station in Plaza España or with EMT Line 10, the fair provides free parking for those driving.

With opening times from 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm on weekdays and extended hours on weekends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, the ‘Fira del Ram’ offers a magical escape into the spirit of spring on the island.

It’s an experience that embodies the warmth and excitement of Mallorca’s vibrant community, making it a must-visit event for locals and tourists alike.