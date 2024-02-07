Gender-based murder in Alfaz

By Linda Hall • Updated: 07 Feb 2024 • 17:06

ALFAZ: Three minutes’ silence for murdered resident Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

The lifeless body of Rocio de la Palma, a 44-year-old mother of two was found in her Alfaz home at lunchtime on February 7 by Guardia Civil officers.

They broke into the house after they were alerted by her alarmed ex-husband who said she not answered her phone for two days.

In the early hours of February 7, officers arrested her current partner (52) who, according to the Ahora Marina Baixa website, had initially fled the scene.

Friend of Rocio said afterwards that she had suffered violence at her partner’s hand some weeks ago, but was reluctant to lodge a formal complaint against him.

On learning of her death, which investigators are treating as a gender-based murder, the municipality called for three days of mourning and held a five-minutes’ silence outside the town hall building on February 7.

“We are dismayed and, above all, wish to express our sorrow, pain and helplessness as we face this act of cowardice and brutality, conveying our condolences to the victim’s families and loved ones,” declared Equality councillor Laura Sevilla.

This was the Valencian Community’s first killing of this kind so far this year and Alfaz mayor Vicente Arques cited the need to work together to put an end to sexist violence.

“We cannot allow the barbarity of violence against women to continue,” Arques declared.