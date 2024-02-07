Guadalentín-Región de Murcia Cycling Tour 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 10:15

Mazarrón Launches Cycling Tour Image: mazarron.es

THE Guadalentín-Región de Murcia Cycling Tour set off from Mazarrón on February 2 until February 4. The event, a key fixture in the national elite and under-23 cycling calendar for 2024 serves as a stepping stone to professional cycling.

International Presence

With nineteen teams in the lineup, including seventeen Spanish and two international teams from Italy and Switzerland, this year’s regional cycling competition expanded its route from 383 to 426 kilometres. The announcement was at the Plaza de España in Lorca by sports officials and key stakeholders.

Mazarrón’s Role in Promoting Tourism and Sports

Maria Isabel Carrillo, Sports Councillor of Mazarrón, expressed delight, stating, ‘Starting the tour this year from Mazarrón towards Puerto Lumbreras provides an opportunity to promote tourism and sports, especially cycling, encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle.’

Three Exciting Stages

The tour consists of three stages, covering a varied terrain. The first stage, a 116-kilometre route starting from Mazarrón to Puerto Lumbreras, includes challenging mountain prizes. The second stage, a 150-kilometre loop in La Palma, features ascents to the Cresta del Gallo and El Garruchal. The final stage, spanning 160 kilometres in Lorca, concluded with a demanding climb to Lorca castle, hosting the finish line.

For more Costa Calida news click here