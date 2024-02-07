Los Nórdicos Almuñécar’s February excursions

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 6:00

A Blossoming Community Image: Los Nordicos Almuñecar

Los Nórdicos Almuñécar is gearing up for yet another exciting excursion on the third Saturday in February to Nigüelas, nestled under the majestic Sierra Nevada rocks. This outing promises a picturesque journey along Acequias, where members can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of almond blossoms.

Join the Adventure: Become a Member

Los Nórdicos Almuñécar, known for its dynamic events, fosters a sense of community among its members. From cultural outings to adventurous trips, the group offers a diverse array of activities that cater to various interests. To stay updated on their upcoming events and enjoy the perks of membership, be sure to visit their Facebook page. Embrace the camaraderie and shared experiences that make being part of Los Nórdicos Almuñécar a truly special experience

