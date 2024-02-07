Lover’s raffle for Valentine’s Day

By John Smith • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 10:10

Announcing the campaign Credit: Adra Council

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the Adra ‘You are a sweetheart campaign’ promises some special bonuses for those who take part.

Win romantic dinner for two

Everyone who spends €15 or more at a participating store in the town until 11am on February 14 will be entitled to take part in a raffle with prizes of a meal for two at the Garum restaurant, a further meal for two at the Taberna La Granja restaurant and one of three cakes from La Despensa bakery.

Organised by the local trader’s association with the support of the council, the campaign hopes to encourage people to spend a little more at local stores.

The draw itself takes place in the Plaza Puerta del Mar, at the doors of the Town Hall from 11am on Valentine’s Day.