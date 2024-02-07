Mallorca shines at Berlin film festival

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 20:28

This year’s Berlin Film Festival which will run from February 15 to 25, known as the Berlinale, will notably highlight Spanish cinema, with a particular emphasis on contributions from the Balearic Islands.

The European Film Market, coinciding with the festival, focuses on co-production opportunities and the nurturing of emerging talent. It provides a platform for industry professionals to discuss new projects, share insights, and establish valuable contacts.

Island talents like Charli Bujosa from Mansalva Film, alongside Mallorcan producer Virginia Galan, are gearing up to make their mark in Berlin.

They will be participating in the festival’s co-production market Visitors Program. Mansalva’s short film ‘Everything is Lost’ has received a Goya nomination, and together with Galan, they are developing the feature-length documentary ‘Are you kidnapping?’

Another notable participant is Jaume Ripoll, co-founder of Filmin and director of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival. Ripoll’s involvement with ‘The Human Intervention’ positions him as a representative for one of the select Spanish entries.

He aims to connect with sales agents and producers, attend various screenings, and explore films from this and other festivals.

On the institutional front, Pedro Barbadillo, the director of the Mallorca Film Commission, will represent the island’s cinematic interests.

He will engage in forums and meetings, including the CineRegio assembly and the GreenRegio group, focusing on collaborations between European and Asian productions.

This robust participation underscores Mallorca’s growing influence in the international film industry, promising exciting opportunities for local talent and spotlighting the island’s cultural richness on a global stage.