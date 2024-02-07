Mallorca’s February entertainment

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 19:57

National Dance Company of Ireland Credit: auditoriumpalma.com

There are no shortage of things to do and see in Mallorca this February, here are just a few of the highlights.

Irish dance in Mallorca

Mallorca’s cultural calendar is marked by a special event as the National Dance Company of Ireland brings its celebrated show, ‘Rhythm of the Dance’, to the Auditorium Palma de Mallorca on Sunday, February 11.

Commemorating their 25th Anniversary Tour, the production is a testament to Ireland’s rich cultural heritage, showcasing a plethora of Irish talent. Featuring world-champion dancers alongside the finest traditional musicians and singers, this show is a fusion of heritage and modernity.

Utilising the latest stage technology, the two-hour spectacle offers a thrilling journey through the history of Irish dance and music.

Having enchanted audiences in 50 countries and seen by 7 million people worldwide, it stands as a pillar of international acclaim and a testament to the universal appeal of Irish artistry.

For those in Mallorca, this event is not just a performance but a celebration of cultural diversity and artistic excellence.

Tickets are Priced at €39, don’t miss this opportunity to witness a world-class performance that bridges cultures and continents.

Experience Pink Floyd magic

This February, Mallorca becomes the epicentre of rock history with ‘The Other Side’, Spain’s finest Pink Floyd tribute act, set to perform at the Auditorium Palma de Mallorca on Friday, February 23. Celebrating over a decade of touring with acclaimed performances, this eight-strong line-up is poised to deliver a mesmerising show that pays homage to Pink Floyd’s legendary sound and vision.

Spanning more than two hours, the concert will feature a seamless blend of the legendary band’s most iconic songs, brought to life with an extraordinary light and laser show. The dedication to authenticity extends to the meticulous recreation of Pink Floyd’s atmospheric sound, visual flair, and even the iconic circular screen that became a hallmark of their live performances.

‘The Other Side “A Pink Floyd Live Experience”’ promises not just a concert but a journey through the Floydian universe, offering fans in Mallorca a unique opportunity to connect with the music that defined a genre.

Priced at €36, tickets are a gateway to reliving the sensation of witnessing one of the most influential psychedelic and symphonic rock bands in history. Don’t miss this powerful homage to the legacy of Roger Waters, David Gilmour, and the rest of Pink Floyd, right here in the heart of the Balearics.

Celebrate Saint Agatha’s Day in Sencelles

Sencelles, a charming town in Mallorca, is currently hosting the Festes de Santa Agueda, a five-day festival that kicked off on Tuesday, February 6, and runs until Saturday, February 10.

This traditional event celebrates the life and martyrdom of Saint Agatha, Sencelles’ patron saint, with a host of activities and entertainment designed to delight families and visitors of all ages.

From the vibrant parade that weaves through the town’s streets to the thrilling ‘correfoc’ or fire run, the festival is a showcase of Mallorcan culture and community spirit. Visitors can also look forward to live music, dynamic performances, and a market featuring local crafts and delicacies.

Saint Agatha, born in Sicily around 230 AD and renowned for her unwavering faith, is a figure of significant reverence, particularly associated with the protection of nurses and women.

The festival not only commemorates her sacrifices but also embodies the unity and strength of the local community, inviting everyone to experience the warmth and hospitality of Sencelles.

Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in this unique celebration of faith, culture, and Mallorcan tradition.