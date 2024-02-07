Mallorca’s underwater treasures 

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 20:18

View looking out over Cala Rajada Credit: Googlemaps.com

In a remarkable effort to safeguard and honour its historical heritage, the Council of Mallorca, in collaboration with the Civil Guard, has retrieved ancient underwater artefacts from Cala Rajada.

On Wednesday, February 7, Mallorca witnessed the salvage of two substantial cannons, each approximately 2.5 meters in length and weighing about a thousand kilos, speculated to be from the 17th to the 19th century, with potential Spanish, Dutch, or French origins.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to rehabilitate and promote Mallorca’s cultural legacy, according to Llorenc Galmes, the Council’s president, and Antonia Roca, vice-president and minister of Culture and Heritage.

Galmes articulated the operation’s dual purpose: ‘with the recovery of these two cannons we not only protect the history and culture of Mallorca but also contribute to adding value to our tourism offer and is also a platform for education and research on the island.’

The discovery traces back to reports of a shipwreck near Cala Gat, prompting a detailed exploration by the Civil Guard’s Underwater Activities Unit in 2021.

The cannons, now poised for in-depth analysis at the Museum of Mallorca, represent a tangible link to the island’s maritime past, offering insights into its historical trade and conflicts.

The Council’s proactive approach, highlighted by Roca’s commitment to making the findings accessible to the public post-study, underscores the significance of preserving historical artefacts not only as educational tools but also as attractions that enrich Mallorca’s tourism and cultural identity.