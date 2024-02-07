Mazarron’s Carnival 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
The Magic of Mazarrón Carnival 2024
Image: Mazarron Town Hall
MAZARRON is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for its most colourful and eagerly anticipated annual celebration, Carnival 2024, from February 3 until February 18. Mayor Ginés Campillo expressed his enthusiasm in the lead-up, emphasising the crucial role of local groups in the event.
‘This Carnival is not just a party; it’s a key driver for our local economy, attracting visitors from outside the municipality during a typically quiet season,’ Campillo stated.
Festivities Councillor Miguel Ángel Peña shares program details, including parades, galas, live performances, fair attractions, children’s workshops, a pet contest, and the highlight – Carnival Tuesday with the burning of Don Carnival. This year they will introduce a new character, Doña Cuaresma (Lady Lent), and they will be officially presented on February 3. The official program unveiling took place at the Town Hall and they extended a warm welcome to all residents and visitors to enjoy Carnival 2024 with them. For the full Carnival programme see mazarron.es.
